MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee officials are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 35th and Clarke on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

From far away, it appears police are looking closely at a black vehicle that has its doors and trunk open. pic.twitter.com/JuybgaQHxm — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) August 8, 2018

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot around 2 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim passed away.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects. The investigation is ongoing.