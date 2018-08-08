Police hand out 100+ tickets during ‘crosswalk sting operation’ before kids go back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Police in Utah handed out more than 100 tickets during a "crosswalk sting operation" on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

In an effort to highlight crosswalk safety, officers in plainclothes headed to two intersections to see who would stop. Many drivers didn’t, and some almost hit the officers.

Police spent only four hours handing out a whopping 108 violations.

The statewide Utah Department of Public Safety campaign started as kids prepare to head back to school. Marques Varela, a public safety representative, said the hope is to bring awareness to the change in crosswalk laws.

“Previously, the only time you had to yield or stop for someone in a school crosswalk was when the lights were flashing, but now if it’s a school crosswalk, you have to stop regardless of what side you're on," Varela said.

Varela noted that in 2017, 43 people lost their lives in pedestrian and motor vehicle-related crashes. He said he hopes this campaign will reduce that number for this coming year.