Police: Man shot, injured in Fond du Lac, woman taken into custody

FOND DU LAC — A 41-year-old man was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning, August 8 following a shooting in Fond du Lac. A 56-year-old woman was taken into custody.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Oak Street and Western Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of a subject with a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined that the involved parties know one another and determined that there was no threat to the community.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested.

A 41-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.