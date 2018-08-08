× Ready for some football? Green Bay Packers open preseason vs. Titans Thursday night at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers play their first preseason game Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. vs. the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.

According to Packers.com, this marks the second consecutive season the Packers will open the preseason at home. The Packers and Titans previously opened the preseason against each other in 2014.

Thursday night’s matchup will mark the Titans’ first preseason trip to Green Bay since playing in the finale in 2008. It’s the 12th preseason meeting between the teams, with the Titans holding an 8-3 advantage.

The Packers and Titans last met on Nov. 13, 2016 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won 47-25. According to Packers.com, Tennessee has won four of the past five regular-season meetings.

The Titans have a new head coach this year.

Mike Vrabel ascended quickly to his position after spending three years as an assistant coach at Ohio State (2011-13) and four years on the Houston Texans’ staff (2014-17), including one season (2017) as the defensive coordinator, according to Packers.com.

The Packers stay home for their second preseason game, welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field for Midwest Shrine Game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

CLICK HERE for more on the Packers first preseason matchup via Packers.com.

Below is the complete preseason schedule: