Sailors hand out school supplies to ‘help parents, teachers, schools’ during Navy Week in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Navy members were in the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Aug. 8 to help kids get ready to go back to school -- and take some stress away from parents.

Sailors helped pass out thousands of backpacks loaded with school supplies. They're stationed on the USS Milwaukee, and were in the area for Navy Week.

On Wednesday, they worked with the United Way to load up vans to drop off the backpacks and supplies at several schools.

"All your basic school supplies, so we can help out the parents, teachers, schools -- make sure every student has everything they need to start the school year off right," said William Farnsworth, Petty Officer Second Class.

Other stops for the sailors would include helping the Boys and Girls Club and marching in the parade at the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 12:

Aug. 9 -- Noon: Concert at Milwaukee Brewers (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 9 -- Noon: Color Guard at Milwaukee Brewers (Color Guard from USS Constitution)

Aug. 9 -- 1 p.m.: National Anthem at Milwaukee Brewers (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 9 -- 1 p.m.: First Pitch at Milwaukee Brewers (Marquette NROTC)

Aug. 9 -- 5 p.m.: Display Table (Robots, Dive Gear) at Harley Davidson Museum Young Professionals Bike Night (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron, Naval History and Heritage Command and crews from USS Constitution and USS Nimitz)

Aug. 10 -- 11 a.m.: Display Table at Milwaukee Public Market (Naval History and Heritage Command)

Aug. 10 -- Noon: Concert at Milwaukee Public Market (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 10 -- 2 p.m.: Concert at State Fair (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 11 -- Noon: Concert at Milwaukee Public Library (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 11 -- Noon: Concert at Milwaukee Public Market (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 11 -- 2 p.m.: Volunteering at the Fisher House (Crews from USS Milwaukee and USS Nimitz and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron)

Aug. 12 -- 8 a.m.: Display tables at State Fair Central Park (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron, Naval History and Heritage Command, and crew from the USS Milwaukee)

Aug. 12 -- 9:30 a.m.: Concert at State Fair Central Park (Navy Band Great Lakes)

Aug. 12 -- 10:30 a.m.: Performance at State Fair Veterans Ceremony (Navy Band Great Lakes)

CLICK HERE to learn more about Navy Week in Milwaukee.