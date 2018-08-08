These skates are a mix of hoverboard and electric skates and are available for pre-order now. Segway recently announced their newest product, The Segway Drift W1. These skates are a mix of hoverboard and electric skates and are available for pre-order now.
Segway releases E-Skates
