‘Significantly disrupted:’ FBI arrests 7 during simultaneous raids; recovers weapons, drugs, cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Raids by the FBI Wednesday morning, Aug. 8 in Milwaukee County ended with six federal arrests, and two state arrests. Two of the suspects remain wanted.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment. On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested suspects officials believe are responsible for a lot of heroin distribution and violence in our area.

Two hundred FBI agents, local officers and others went to eight different locations in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties Wednesday morning.

"This morning at 6 a.m., we executed eight simultaneous search warrants in and around Milwaukee," said Jason Soule, FBI.

The target -- top heroin distributors in the community. The FBI and others have been investigating a violent gang in the area for the past year -- a subset of the national violent gang, "The Vice Lords."

"This particular group deals in heroin. We significantly disrupted them today. Did we stop it? No, but we're going to continue to investigate this group," said Soule.

Officials said they recovered a dozen weapons, cash ($27,000) and drugs, including heroin. Each person arrested has been involved in more than heroin distribution.

"This particular group, their levels of violence range from homicides to non-fatal shootings, carjackings, armed robberies," said Soule.

The early-morning raids did not lead to any struggles. In fact, agents were even able to distract aggressive dogs guarding some of the homes. Still, the operation was dangerous.

"Even though it's exciting to see our investigation come to a conclusion, sending our people into the unknown is concerning, but they all stepped up and accomplished, and without reservation," said Soule.

The ages of the seven people arrested Wednesday range from 23 to 60. Six were federal arrests, and one was a state arrest.

The below two individuals are wanted by the FBI.