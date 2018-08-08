Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Milwaukee man last seen Aug. 6

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say Juan Sanchez was last seen on Monday, Aug. 6 near 26th and Lapham.

Sanchez went missing from his residence around 10 a.m. He likes to visit parks and uses the bus frequently.

Authorities describe Sanchez as a male, white/Hispanic, 5’5″, 150 lbs, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Officials say Sanchez walks very slow but does not use a cane or walker.

Sanchez’s native language is Spanish but he also speaks English. He has a thin red line at the base of his neck, a scar on his right hand and one on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.