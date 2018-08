MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Charles McClendon of Milwaukee. He was last seen in the area of 29th and Congress onTuesday afternoon, August 7.

McClendon is described as a male, black, 5’10” tall and 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

McClendon was last seen wearing a silver watch and an ID bracelet. He walks with a crane.

If you have information about where McClendon could be, you’re urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.