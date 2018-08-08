Smiley Barn reconstruction put on hold due to unstable walls

DELAFIELD — Delafield’s iconic Smiley Barn was supposed to make its return along I-94 on Wednesday, Aug. 8 but there was a problem.

It turns out the barn’s walls might not be stable enough to safety attach the smiley sign. The owners and Poblocki sign came up with a new plan to make sure once the smile does go back up, it stays up.

“We need to take a long bolt that will attach from the outside of the barn all the way through the wall to the inside of the barn. That will give us the security we need but we need to do some work on the smiley and get the equipment out here and have it ready,” said Maria Luther, Smiley Barn owner.

Each piece of the smile weighs about 80 pounds.

The Smiley Barn owner says the sign could finally go back up in the next couple of days.