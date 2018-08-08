Storage solutions: The new device that will save 70 percent of space in your luggage

MILWAUKEE -- Whether it's de-cluttering your dorm or kid's room, reclaiming space on your counter tops, or fitting a home gym with only inches to space. Consumer reporter, Steve Noviello, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the products that come with a compact design.