Student’s ‘main mode of transportation’ stolen outside work in Walker’s Point in theft caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video appears to show a thief walking away with a woman’s moped in Walker’s Point. It was stolen from 5th and Virginia Sunday morning, Aug. 5. The owner said she’s upset it was taken, but thankful the suspect was caught on camera.

“It’s my main mode of transportation,” said Sarah Gleason, a bartender at MobCraft Beer.

Gleason said Wednesday, Aug. 8 the theft is all she’s been thinking about the last few days.

“The security footage just shows three kids riding along the side of the building,” said Gleason.

After work Sunday morning, she found her 1994 black Honda Elite had been stolen.

“I was just really in shock and awe that someone would do something like that. I’m just trying to get by like everyone else, and it’s not fair,” said Gleason.

While she said she’s upset by the theft, she’s hopeful because the suspect was caught on camera. The video shows three people cruising on their bikes when suddenly, one spotted her scooter. Without hesitation, he swooped in and stole it.

“It looks a little suspicious since they loop around a couple of times. He leaves his bicycle, walks back to the scooters, circles around them and then pushes my scooter away,” said Gleason.

Gleason said she works four jobs and is a student. She said she’s now left looking for other ways to get around.

“I’ve put a lot of money and time and hard work into acquiring and maintaining this and it just sucks,” said Gleason.

She asks if anyone recognizes her distinctive ride or the suspect in the footage that they please call police.

“I’m hoping a lot of people will be able to see this and if someone sees it in the neighborhood, they’ll say something,” said Gleason.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.