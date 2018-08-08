× ‘We cannot wait:’ Carrie Underwood to perform at Fiserv Forum on June 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Carrie Underwood will perform at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, June 20, 2019, as part of her Cry Pretty 360 Tour. Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane are the opening acts.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class arena, which opens Aug. 26, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Over the last decade, we have watched Carrie Underwood go from American Idol winner to an American music sensation,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We cannot wait to get blown away when she plays the Fiserv Forum on June 20, 2019.”

For more information on Fiserv Forum or to view renderings, please visit: http://wisconsinesc.com/fiservforum.