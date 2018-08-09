Camp Ammon, a service camp for Boy Scouts, has been a fixture at State Fair for 85 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- After the rain passed at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday, Aug. 6, the flags at Camp Ammon went back up.

Ammon is a service camp for Boy Scouts, venturers and explorers.

"Wherever we're needed, we'll help. 85 years. We've been here since 1933," said Juan Luglio, director.

Luglio counted 65 campers this year. Their grounds lie past turn three of the Milwaukee Mile.

"It's really living up to expectations," said Tuyen Xiong, from La Crosse.

Xiong said his Spanish teacher encouraged him to attend. Campers come from across Wisconsin -- and the country.

"The fair is keeping me busy by gates and other stuff and it's really fun here," said Xiong.

Each camper has service duties. You'll usually spot them wearing white polos at the entry gates and grandstand shows.

"Scan tickets, stamp hands, greet people," said Hannah Lorenz, from Kenosha.

Lorenz was camping for the fourth year, and said she hopes to keep coming back for as long as she can.

"Everybody makes me feel like a family. It's like a home. It's one big family. You make so many new friends here," said Lorenz.

After 85 years, it's easy to find second- and third-generation campers keeping alive a tradition nearly as old as the fair itself.

"My grandpa and grandma actually met at the camp at the State Fair and that's what started our family I guess," said Alex Lortscher, from Brookfield.

