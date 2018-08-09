× Construction crew strikes gas line, closing WIS 83 in both directions near Chenequa in Waukesha County

CHENEQUA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Thursday, Aug. 9 reported all lanes closed in both directions on WIS 83 northbound/southbound near County Highway K, near Chenequa in Waukesha County due to a “utility emergency.”

We’re told a construction crew struck a natural gas line around 11 a.m.

We Energies crews responded and cut off the flow of natural gas, and the situation was downgraded. We’re told the road closure is likely due to the fact that crews needed to then make repairs to the damaged line.

About 20 customers lost natural gas service due to this incident. As of 2:30 p.m., the roadway was still closed. CLICK HERE for updates from WisDOT.