Crocs to close last of its manufacturing plants; executive is leaving the company

MEXICO — Footwear maker “Crocs” is closing the last of its manufacturing plants.

Company officials said they’ve already closed the plant in Mexico, and one in Italy will close soon — but it’s unclear how it will continue to produce its products.

In addition, Carrie Teffner, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer is leaving.

The news was announced on an earnings call.

Crocs became popular among hospital, restaurant workers, boating fans and others on their feet all day after its 2002 launch.

Shares of Crocs are up 44 percent for the year.