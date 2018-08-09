× CVS nasal spray recalled for potential bacteria contamination

MILWAUKEE — Nasal spray sold at CVS Pharmacy is being recalled because it could contain a “microbiological contamination,” according to the FDA.

Product Quest Manufacturing is recalling 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal mist, a clear, colorless liquid after it was found to have had “microbiological contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”

The FDA warns repetitive use could lead to an infection which could be life-threatening, especially among those with cystic fibrosis or those who are immuno-compromised. The FDA noted in the release the company hasn’t received any reports of adverse effects related to this recall.

The product is packaged in a .5 fluid ounce bottle in an individual folding carton. The recall includes 16,896 units released with UPC code 50428432365. The affected CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist lot is Lot # 173089J, expiration date 9/19. It’s a white nasal spray bottle with an orange label, with “Sinus Relief” in white, with CVS Health on the top left. Lot #173089J and EXP 09/19 is coded on the side panel of the carton.

It was distributed nationwide.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have this product should stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase or discard the product.