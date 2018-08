UNITED KINGDOM — A driver in the United Kingdom took drowsy driving to a whole new level.

Police in Billesley pulled over a convertible with the top down and a mattress in the passenger seat. The mattress was unsecured and squeezed in between the windshield and the seat.

West Midlands police tweeted a photo of the vehicle, reminding drivers its not a safe practice.

The driver got off with just a warning.