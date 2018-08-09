Eat outside: What to pack for a perfect picnic, 2 recipes that are great on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you looking for something to do outside this weekend? Why not pack a picnic? Registered dietitian and cookbook author. Erica Cleven. joins Real Milwaukee to talk about what to pack for the perfect picnic and two recipes that are great on the go.

PICNIC CHECKLIST:

What to pack:

Wet wipes

Sunscreen

2 trash bags, one for recyclables and one for garbage

Plastic shopping bag(s) for dirty dishes

Bug spray

Small blanket

Cups

Plates

Utensils

Napkins

Tips:

Use a frozen bottle of water as an ice pack

Use frozen grapes as ice cubes

Use leak-proof storage containers to transport food

Food safety:

Don’t eat anything that’s been left out in the heat for more than two hours

Picnic Chicken Salad

With chicken, cranberries, apples, and pecans, it's wonderful on its own or as a sandwich!

Serves 4

Adpated from bellyful.net

Ingredients

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mashed avocado

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

3 tablespoons chopped pecans

1/4 cup diced Granny Smith apple

2 cups diced cooked chicken breast

Optional: sprouted grain dinner rolls or hamburger buns, lettuce leaves

Equipment

Measuring cups

Large mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix together the mayo, yogurt, mustard, onion powder and salt. Gently fold in the cranberries, pecans, apple, and chicken. Eat as is, or place on bun with lettuce.

Kids:

Measure ingredients Mash avocado Mix ingredients in bowl

Adults:

Help with cutting avocado Help with chopping chicken breast

Peanut Butter Overload Oatmeal Bites

These peanut­buttery snacks couldn’t be easier; just mix the ingredients together, roll into balls and eat. Makes about 20 bites

Ingredients

1/2 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky

1/4 cup agave or honey

1 1/2 cups old­fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut (optional)

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed (1/4 cup if not using coconut)

Equipment

Measuring cups

Liquid measuring cup

Large mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Directions

In large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and honey. Stir until smooth. Add remaining ingredients; stir until well blended. Roll dough into ping­pong sized balls. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to a week.

Kids:

Measure ingredients Mix ingredients in bowl

Adults: