Eat outside: What to pack for a perfect picnic, 2 recipes that are great on the go

MILWAUKEE -- Are you looking for something to do outside this weekend? Why not pack a picnic? Registered dietitian and cookbook author. Erica Cleven. joins Real Milwaukee to talk about what to pack for the perfect picnic and two recipes that are great on the go.
PICNIC CHECKLIST:
What to pack:
- Wet wipes
- Sunscreen
- 2 trash bags, one for recyclables and one for garbage
- Plastic shopping bag(s) for dirty dishes
- Bug spray
- Small blanket
- Cups
- Plates
- Utensils
- Napkins
Tips:
- Use a frozen bottle of water as an ice pack
- Use frozen grapes as ice cubes
- Use leak-proof storage containers to transport food
Food safety:
- Don’t eat anything that’s been left out in the heat for more than two hours
Picnic Chicken Salad
With chicken, cranberries, apples, and pecans, it's wonderful on its own or as a sandwich!
Serves 4
Adpated from bellyful.net
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mashed avocado
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries
- 3 tablespoons chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup diced Granny Smith apple
- 2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
- Optional: sprouted grain dinner rolls or hamburger buns, lettuce leaves
Equipment
- Measuring cups
- Large mixing bowl
- Wooden spoon
Directions
- In a medium bowl, mix together the mayo, yogurt, mustard, onion powder and salt. Gently fold in the cranberries, pecans, apple, and chicken.
- Eat as is, or place on bun with lettuce.
Kids:
- Measure ingredients
- Mash avocado
- Mix ingredients in bowl
Adults:
- Help with cutting avocado
- Help with chopping chicken breast
Peanut Butter Overload Oatmeal Bites
These peanutbuttery snacks couldn’t be easier; just mix the ingredients together, roll into balls and eat. Makes about 20 bites
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky
- 1/4 cup agave or honey
- 1 1/2 cups oldfashioned rolled oats
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut (optional)
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed (1/4 cup if not using coconut)
Equipment
- Measuring cups
- Liquid measuring cup
- Large mixing bowl
- Wooden spoon
Directions
- In large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and honey. Stir until smooth.
- Add remaining ingredients; stir until well blended. Roll dough into pingpong sized balls.
- Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to a week.
Kids:
- Measure ingredients
- Mix ingredients in bowl
Adults:
- Help with cleanup. These are messy!