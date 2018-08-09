× Fiserv Forum to host ‘Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland’ Dec. 3

MILWAUKEE — The new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee will host “Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland” on Dec. 3.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. HERE. The Fiserv Forum opens Aug. 26.

“What a great way to tip-off the holiday season here at Fiserv Forum with Cirque Musica Holiday.We are really looking forward to this creative spectacle on Dec. 3,” said Raj Saha, Fiserv Forum GM in a news release.

According to the release, the show is “a fun-filled concert experience for the whole family featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica accompanied by holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra.”

Audiences will journey into a visual world of “Wonderland” with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra performing the greatest holiday music of all time.