‘Forgot about those guns:’ Man accused of putting weapon in man’s pocket before triple shooting in Racine

RACINE — A second man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting that happened outside a bar in Racine on July 22.

Jameel Cunningham, 40, of Racine faces three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater.

A criminal complaint notes a history of convictions dating back to 1998.

Prosecutors say Cunningham put a gun in the pocket of Rickey Haynes, who is accused of firing at a man he said had been threatening him — forcing another individual to fire back in defense of that man.

Haynes was one of three hurt in this incident.

The complaint filed against Cunningham says a search warrant was executed at a home near 9th and Birch in Racine — where Cunningham was seen leaving. They found two firearms in a soft case in a bedroom that was being used as a storage room. Two people there said they didn’t have any firearms at the home.

The complaint says Cunningham admitted to being at the Tropical Paradise bar when the shooting happened. He admitted to seeing Haynes, but denied giving him a gun. When asked about the guns found at the home near 9th and Birch, the complaint says he indicated he “forgot about those guns.” He was able to describe the weapons ,and said they were his brothers, and said his brother brought them over before Cunningham was placed on probation, and he forgot they were at the house.

Cunningham made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 9. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 15. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Charges filed against Rickey Haynes

Rickey Haynes, 47 faces the following charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon (repeater)

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, (repeater) — two counts

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony (repeater)

A criminal complaint details a history of convictions and time incarcerated — with convictions dating back to 1991.

According to the complaint, police were called out to the Tropical Paradise Bar near Douglas and St. Patrick in Racine on July 22, where they found three injured victims — one of them Haynes, who was found bleeding on the sidewalk. Haynes and the two others were taken to the hospital.

Haynes told investigators an individual has threatened him in the past, and had threatened to kill him while they were inside the bar that night. He said due to what was going on, another individual (allegedly Cunningham) put a gun in his pocket while he was inside the bar. He said he “just wanted to make it out of the bar alive.”

Surveillance video and witness accounts showed while Haynes was outside, another individual tried to get him to leave, but he seemed reluctant. He then moved toward the individual who was reportedly threatening him, and Haynes was seen raising his left hand and firing. The other individual was seen ducking to avoid being shot. Rickey was then seen falling to the ground, along with the other two victims.

The complaint says based on witness accounts and the video, it was determined “an unknown person defended” the person who had been allegedly threatening Rickey, and fired at Rickey, striking him and the two other victims. The video showed Rickey fired back while he was on the ground.

According to the complaint, another individual admitted he went and got the gun from Rickey after the shooting.

Rickey is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide for allegedly trying to kill the man who had allegedly been threatening him, and two counts of reckless injury for the injuries sustained by the other two shooting victims “because he pulled out a gun and was trying to kill the man, which caused another person to defend the man.” The complaint says “but for the actions of Haynes trying to kill the man, the other individual would not have pulled out a gun and defended him, accidentally shooting the other two victims.”

The complaint notes that because he is a convicted felon, Haynes shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place.

Haynes made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Aug. 3. A preliminary hearing was set for $100,000, and cash bond was set at $100,000.