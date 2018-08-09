× Grafton man, 19, arrested for possession of child porn, marijuana, drug paraphernalia

GRAFTON — A 19-year-old Grafton man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to a news release from Grafton police, on May 15, a tip came in that pornographic images were being shared via an IP address that listed to a home near Cheyenne and Washington in Grafton.

Following a nearly three-month investigation, the images were ultimately determined to be child pornography, police said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, a search warrant was executed at that Grafton home — where the suspect was arrested.

He was taken to jail, and charges of possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.