‘Great opportunity to talk with families:’ Gov. Walker launches statewide summer bus tour

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday, Aug. 9 launched a statewide summer bus tour ahead of the Aug. 14th primary elections.

Over the course of the five days, the governor will visit over 20 cities across the state as he talks with people about all his reforms.

“One of my favorite things to do as governor is to spend time with the people of Wisconsin,” Gov. Walker said. “Our summer bus tour will be a great opportunity to talk with families across the state about all that our bold reforms have accomplished, and what more we can do over the next four years to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come.”