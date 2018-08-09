Home surveillance captures person trespassing outside Waukesha home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person believed to be trespassing in a Waukesha neighborhood.

Home surveillance video captured the person approach a home in Waukesha.

The person can be seen checking the locks on the front doors, and then is seen walking away around the side of the house.

Authorities are now asking for help to determine who the person is. If you recognize the person in the attached video, you're asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3785.