Jonathan Copeland Jr. due in court, charged in fatal shooting of Officer Michalski

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan Copeland Jr. — the man charged in connection with the death of Officer Michael Michalski is due in court Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Copeland faces the following charges:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

A criminal complaint filed against Copeland says officers were in the area near 28th and Wright on July 25 because Copeland had an “open arrest warrant” for felony drug crimes, as well as a warrant for absconding from Department of Corrections supervision. Copeland was spotted going into a home in the area, and officers went to that location in an effort to arrest Copeland.

According to the complaint, officers arrived at the residence and formulated a plan to search the house for him. Officer Michalski, wearing his police uniform, “began to ascend the rear staircase to the upper floor” of the home after Copeland wasn’t found on the lower floor.

Michalski was wearing a body camera. The video shows as he climbed the staircase, a pile of clothing came into view. There was slight movement in the pile of clothing, the complaint says, and then the “camera view suddenly blurs, consistent with the officer moving rapidly to attempt a retreat.” Gunshots rang out at that time — and the video went black as Michalski fell onto the camera.

Another officer’s body camera captured “Michalski lying motionless on the stairs to the upper floor.” The complaint says Officer Michalski was shot in the head.

The complaint says two other officers were outside and heard the gunfire from inside. One saw a window screen get pushed out of a window and Copeland was seen leaning out from inside. The complaint says Copeland pointed a gun at one of the officers and shot at him. An officer returned fire, and Copeland pulled his body back into the house. An officer then saw a gun (a .45 caliber “High Point” semi-automatic pistol) thrown from the window onto the lawn, and Copeland was heard yelling that his hands were up and not to shoot him. Copeland was arrested on the stairway landing.

It was determined that the door to the upper unit at 28th and Wright was locked, and the complaint indicates Copeland became trapped on the landing — where he hid silently for 10 minutes and “ambushed and shot Officer Michalski” as he began to close in.

The complaint says Michalski immediately fell after the first gunshot and never moved again. Officers carried him out of the stairwell and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Copeland Jr. is being held on $1.5 million cash bail. The court added another $20,000 bail to top of that for the drug charges. If convicted of all the charges, Copeland could spend life in prison.