‘Just killed my boyfriend:’ Woman sentenced to prison for running down man with car while on heroin

KENOSHA — A Kenosha woman accused of running down her boyfriend with her car has been sentenced to prison.

Anna Wright, 30, in May pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In court on Thursday, Aug. 9, Wright was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and eight years extended supervision.

Wright was charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Brian Engelhart, which happened on April 11, 2017.

“This was an incident in which the defendant did give multiple conflicting statements to officers,” said Tom Binger, prosecutor.

According to the criminal complaint, Wright’s stories ranged from “someone had hit Mr. Engelhart and she found him next to the road” to “she swerved to miss him” as he walked and “if she hit him it was a ‘side swipe.'”

“Rather it does appear that her vehicle was pointed toward the decedent when the collision occurred,” said Binger.

Engelhart was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after law enforcement arrived at the scene of the incident on 110th Street in the Village of Twin Lakes.

The complaint says after Wright’s arrest, she was taken to the Kenosha County Jail and booked into custody. The complaint says during this process, “she informed jail staff that she had ‘just killed my boyfriend.'”

“Ms. Wright did inform law enforcement and the jail that she was under the influence of heroin,” said Hilary Edwards, defense attorney.

Wright’s attorney said despite the drugs, Wright is an intelligent woman with a Master’s degree — and does not have a criminal record.

“She attempted life-saving measures, contacting the police, contacting her friends. She stayed on the scene,” said Edwards.

Court Commissioner David Berman was not swayed when it came to setting bail.

“I will set $25,000 cash bond. Ms. Wright, this now becomes the order of the court,” said Berman.

Wright’s driver’s license was suspended when all of this happened.