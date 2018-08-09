× Man taken to hospital via Flight for Life after falling 30 feet at construction site in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — A construction worker was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after falling 30 feet in Lake Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 9.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a church under construction on Bloomfield Road, east of Highway 120. Workers were installing large concrete spans.

Rescue personnel cared for the patient at the scene, and then transported him to a landing zone at Veteran’s Park, where Flight for Life landed. The patient was flown to Mercy Janesville with traumatic injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.