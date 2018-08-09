× Man working for Butler company killed in industrial accident at Meijer site in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A 22-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident that happened at the Meijer construction site in Sheboygan, police said Thursday, Aug. 9.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., at the site off of Kohler Memorial Drive, near Taylor and Erie.

Police said Marcelo Barreilo-Mersfelder was killed after becoming pinned between heavy equipment and a wall while pouring concrete at the site.

The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner responded and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

The Sheboygan Police Department has determined that the death was accidental, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was employed by Superior Masonry Builders Inc. of Butler Wisconsin.

OSHA was contacted as part of the investigation.