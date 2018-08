Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 9 near a BP gas station -- located at 27th and Lisbon.

Police were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman sustained a serious injury and was taken to a local hospital.

MPD has arrested a suspect and this investigation is ongoing.