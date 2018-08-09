Preseason opener: Green Bay Packers take on Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are tied 7-7 with the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Aug. 9 in their first preseason matchup of the 2018-19 season.

According to the Packers, eighteen players did not suit up for Thursday night’s game — including QB Aaron Rodgers.

According to Packers.com, this marks the second consecutive season the Packers will open the preseason at home. The Packers and Titans previously opened the preseason against each other in 2014.

The Packers stay home for their second preseason game, welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field for Midwest Shrine Game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

CLICK HERE for more on the Packers first preseason matchup via Packers.com.

Below is the complete preseason schedule: