Prosecutors: 15 accused of distributing more than 120 pounds of cocaine in Fond du Lac County in less than a year

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Prosecutors say 15 people distributed more than 120 pounds of cocaine in Fond du lac County between July of 2017 and April of 2018 — worth more than $9 million.

According to a news release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, a 16th person has been charged in relation to the below 15 individuals.

A criminal complaint alleges they distributed approximately 127.72 pounds of cocaine in Fond du Lac County between July of 2017 through April of 2018 worth approximately $9,653,933. It is estimated that approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine were distributed in Fond du Lac during this conspiracy.

The investigation revealed the conspiracy spanning from Fond du Lac County down Milwaukee and Chicago as source cities.

The following 15 individuals have been charged:

Kayley Kropp

Nichole Pauly

Lashonda Cruckson

Nicole Cassola

Lateef Strong

Michael Liebelt

Tony Potratz

Duane Biesterveld

Jospeh Davis

Danny Andrews Jr.

Veronica Fannan

Dennis Armstrong

John Sobrilsky

Ulysses Brown

Jacob Fellers

Danny Armstrong and Kayley Kropp have outstanding arrest warrants and remaining 13 are in custody, with the exception of Duane Biesterveld being released from custody after posting $15,000 cash bond.

This investigation was joint investigation by many local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies — led by the Fond du lac Police Department.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work this team has done but this isn’t a victory lap. There are more illegal drugs and illegal guns on our street. This team is committed to aggressively removing them from our streets and holdings those criminals accountable. For those engaged in this illegal activity the message is ‘move out and go somewhere else’ because our team will not stop,” said Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County district attorney.