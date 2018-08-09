‘I loved it:’ Vincent High School students showcase runaway cow at Wisconsin State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The students in Vincent High School's agricultural science program are making headlines once again. You may recall, the high school's cows got loose in January. This week, the students and their animals showcased their talents at the Wisconsin State Fair.

A few years ago, if you told Nathan Hawkins he was going to spend a week in a cow barn at the State Fair, he'd say you were "slinging bull." But this is a story about growth.

You may remember Hawkins from Vincent's Ag Showcase day back in April, and you may remember Thelma and Louise from January. That's when the two cows took a walk and neighbors and police had to round them up.

Ever since, the students -- like Hawkins -- have been preparing for the State Fair.

"Yes, it was my first time and it was a great experience and I loved it," said Hawkins.

That's just the start. From a year ago, Vincent High School has more than doubled the number of students showing animals -- representing a growth that proves no change is bad.

"Ever since I've been at Vincent, we've been around the animals and the smell doesn't get to me as much," said Arianna Taylor, showing sheep.

"From walking her, struggling to walk her and the cow slob -- the cow slob -- it's great," said Hawkins.

The Vincent High School agricultural science program has only been around for a few years. They're doing great work!