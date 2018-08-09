Switch up your style: How to wear one dress three different ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dress up your dress to make it look different. Fashion expert, Jordan Dechambre, joins Real Milwaukee with three ways to style the same dress.

Tip 1. Rethink Layering: While layering over a dress is a fab way to change up a look, remember under-layering is just as important, with t-shirts, t-necks and button-up shirts.

Tip 2. Opposites Attract: You can make a dressier dress day appropriate by giving it a casual spin. Layer it over a sporty tee, top it off with a hoodie or pair it with sneakers for a dressed-down look.

Tip 3. Work those Accessories: The quickest way to change up your dress? Change up the accessories! Pair it with statement accessory pieces to make the look pop in a new way.