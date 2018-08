DANE COUNTY — A tornado was confirmed in eastern Dane County Thursday afternoon, Aug. 9. It touched down at 3:49 p.m. in Deerfield.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say structural damage was reported, along with a gas leak and a tree on a home.

A tornado was confirmed in eastern Dane county this afternoon at 3:49pm. Structural damage, gas leak and a tree reported on a home. Thankfully 0 injuries. It was likely brief, so brief, in fact, that a tornado warning was not issued for Jefferson Co pic.twitter.com/2CvIdKUX0v — Tom Wachs (@Tom_Wachs) August 9, 2018

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say the storm was likely brief, so brief that a tornado warning was not issued for Jefferson County.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast information.