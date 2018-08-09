West Allis police seek man who stole woman’s purse near 84th and Becher

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify a strong armed robbery suspect. Officials say the robbery occurred near South 84th and Becher Streets on Monday, Aug. 6.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., the male suspect knocked a woman down and stole her purse.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, white, in his late 20s to mid 30s, approximately 6’0″, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8076.