LIVE: Fond du Lac police hold news conference on drug trafficking investigation

Yum! Check out this recipe for Sirloin Thai Salad

Posted 9:24 am, August 9, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare an easy sirloin Thai salad.

Easy Sirloin Thai Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 (5-ounce) container prewashed fresh herbs and greens lettuce mix (about 8 cups)
  • 1 ripe mango, sliced
  • 1 small ripe avocado, sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/2 cup diced red and/or yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)
  • Lime wedges
Dressing:
  • 3 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
  • 2 tablespoons creamy or chunky natural peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice or white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

  1. Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  2. Meanwhile, whisk all Dressing ingredients in medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot and bell pepper over lettuce.
  3. Carve steak into slices; season with salt. Arrange beef over salad. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired. Serve immediately; squeeze lime wedges over salad, as desired.