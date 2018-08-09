Yum! Check out this recipe for Sirloin Thai Salad

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare an easy sirloin Thai salad.
Easy Sirloin Thai Salad
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 (5-ounce) container prewashed fresh herbs and greens lettuce mix (about 8 cups)
- 1 ripe mango, sliced
- 1 small ripe avocado, sliced
- 1/2 cup shredded carrot
- 1/2 cup diced red and/or yellow bell pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
- 2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)
- Lime wedges
Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
- 2 tablespoons creamy or chunky natural peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice or white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions
- Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Meanwhile, whisk all Dressing ingredients in medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot and bell pepper over lettuce.
- Carve steak into slices; season with salt. Arrange beef over salad. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired. Serve immediately; squeeze lime wedges over salad, as desired.