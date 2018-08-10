× 54-year-old Pulaski man arrested for 5th OWI offense

BROWN COUNTY — A 54-year-old Pulaski man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — his fifth offense.

It happened Thursday night, Aug. 9 at around 9:45 p.m. near Highway 32 south of Quarry Road in Brown County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol helped the Pulaski Police Department with a traffic stop of a vehicle that was driving erratically. The state trooper noticed the smell of intoxicants coming from the driver.

After a field sobriety test was administered, the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated 5th offense.