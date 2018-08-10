Beaver Dam police ask for help identifying suspect wanted for theft, fraud across SE Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is likely involved in theft by fraud across southeastern Wisconsin.

Police are investigating after an unidentified subject(s) used multiple credit cards that were stolen from a YMCA.

Police say the credit cards were either stolen from the victim’s vehicle or their locker.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the subject is likely involved in similar incidents across SE Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Authorities say it is also very possible the suspect(s) has or will continue this activity in the region and may expand to other areas. At least 20 agencies across the region have open investigations involving this type of activity and likely this suspect or suspects.

The money stolen from victims as a result is likely near $100,000.

Beaver Dam police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual and/or this vehicle.

The vehicle is a dark blue Chrysler minivan and often has stolen or temporary tags or no plates at all.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kuhnz with the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4613 Ext. 521 or email at dkuhnz@bdpd.org.

Police advise the public to make sure if you are leaving bags, purses, wallets or other valuables unattended, that they are properly secured and out of view.