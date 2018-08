BURLINGTON — A City of Burlington police officer is under investigation for sexual harassment.

Sergeant Matthew Baumhardt is facing allegations from incidents that occurred in July, that include sexual harassment, neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to law.

Baumhardt was hired by the department in 2011. He was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1.

Baumhardt is not criminally charged in the case. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.