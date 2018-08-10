× Dodge County officials: Suspicious vehicle believed to be casing homes for burglary

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County officials are warning residents of a van that’s driving around, stopping at homes and honking the horn. Authorities believe it’s possible the driver is doing so to see if anyone is home in an attempt to commit a burglary.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the large brown/tan van or suburban type vehicle has been reported in the rural areas outside Juneau and Beaver Dam.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to lock up vehicles and doors when away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.