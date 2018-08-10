‘Don’t approach him:’ US Marshals seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Milton Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A suspect who is considered armed and dangerous is on the run. U.S. Marshals are turning to the community for help in locating 34-year-old Milton Austin's whereabouts.

Austin is accused of shooting a person trying to sell alcohol on the street. The victim was shot in the left knee and left hand.

U.S. Marshals say back in March, a situation escalated in the parking lot of a bar near Appleton and Vienna Avenues.

“Milton Austin is wanted for first degree reckless injury,” the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

U.S. Marshals say Austin is the lead suspect in the shooting; a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Austin does know that he’s wanted,” the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say Austin has connections to 66th and Brown Deer Road. He also has connections to 49th and Concordia.

According to court records, Austin is accused of being the driver in a white Lexus parked outside the bar. He was sitting in the vehicle with another person when a man selling bottles of vodka and whiskey approached their car. Austin allegedly took one of the bottles and poured out the alcohol. The seller called Austin a racial slur and demanded the bottle back.

“Austin got out and came around and shot the guy in the knee, sending him to the ground and fired another shot that hit the guy in the hand," the agent on his case said.

In April, authorities recovered the Lexus, which is registered to Austin. They also uncovered a black 9mm handgun. It matched the weapon used in the shooting. Two plastic bags with 54 multicolored pills were also recovered.

Austin has not been seen.

“He has a couple tattoos. He has one on his upper arm that says 'Austin' in Chinese letters. He has one across his back that says “impossible is nothing”. And then also he has his name on his shoulder,” the agent explained.

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating Ausin.

“If you see him just contact the U.S. Marshals,” the agent said. “Don’t approach him he is armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals tipline at 414-297-3707.