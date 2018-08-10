× Guns, violence, arguments and murder: City of Milwaukee sees 9 homicides in 9 days

MILWAUKEE — A concerning number — nine homicides in the City of Milwaukee in the past nine days. Political leaders have differing views about how best to solve the problem. Another person from the other side of the issue, someone who used to rob people at gunpoint, shared a different perspective with FOX6 News.

From 19th and Fond du Lac, to 5th and Center, to Holton and Brady, to 26th and Capitol; guns, violence, arguments and murder.

One man was killed this week, near 7th and Keefe. Teniya Williams lives nearby. She also knows how lives are destroyed through gun violence from a different perspective.

“They sentenced me at 17 to five years,” said Williams.

Williams says she committed five armed robberies at gunpoint. She had no family who would give her support as a teen.

“I didn’t have no way to live but the streets and that was the only way to know how to get it,” Williams said.

After getting out of prison, Williams says she got her children back and she changed her ways for them. However, a felony conviction still haunts her.

“It’s hard to get jobs, it’s hard to get low-income housing, help from the system, anything — it’s hard,” said Williams.

“It’s insane to think that you’re going to solve a dispute with a gun,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Tom Barrett says he is working closely with Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and that many of those involved in the gun violence have criminal histories.

“He’s putting a lot more officers into the neighborhoods,” said Barrett.

Williams says she’d like others to know in the end, those who use guns against others are hurting themselves.

“Don’t harm no one because you are only messing up your family and your loved ones in the end. that’s really who you’re hurting because it’s a domino effect. When I hurt myself I hurt my kids too,” Williams said.

Police continue to investigate and say a person of interest is being sought. The identities of the victims have not been released.