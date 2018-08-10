‘It’s very cool:’ Unique summer camp gives Milwaukee kids a chance to train in television

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A unique summer camp puts middle and high school students in front of, and behind, the camera. It's an experience that can lead to a life long career.

The future of television appears to be in good hands with kids as young as 11 years old learning the tricks of the trade.

"It is. It's very cool," said 11-year-old Anjai Yera.

"They learn how to run camera, floor direct, run switcher," said Glenn Riley, Instructor Director.

MATC and Milwaukee Public Television have been inviting students into their studio for close to two decades.

"You gotta prepare a lot to make sure the scenes are ready. It takes a lot of time to get to the scene," said Anjai Yera.

The kids learn how to put on a talk show, give a weather forecast, and shoot a write their own commercials.

Glenn Riley has been a camp instructor for more years than he can count. He teachers every summer because he sees a little of himself in each of these kids.

"I got my start here when I was 15 years old. I came here to Milwaukee PBS. I did a summer camp and now I`ve been involved with Milwaukee PBS for 36 years now," said Riley.

Glenn is hopeful some of these students will follow in his footsteps.

"I say 'I want you to challenge me. I want you to take my job,'" said Riley.

The Department of Workforce Development funds the camp so the kids can attend for free.