Loved ones gather to honor Courtney Jones, woman fatally shot near 35th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Friends and family gathered Friday, Aug. 10 in honor of a woman killed by gun violence.

Police say 23-year-old Courtney Jones was shot near 35th and Clarke on Wednesday, Aug. 8 right outside her house.

Authorities spent hours sifting through the dark-colored vehicle at the scene, but police haven’t confirmed whether the victim or any others were inside.

Friday, loved ones returned to the scene demanding answers and calling for peace. They honored Jones’ spirit with a balloon release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.