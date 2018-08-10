× Milwaukee Bucks announce 2018-2019 schedule 🏀

MILWAUKEE — The NBA announced Friday, Aug. 10 the complete Milwaukee Bucks’ schedule for the 2018-19 season. The Bucks will play their first regular season game at Fiserv Forum against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 19.

The Bucks will tip off the season on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Charlotte before returning to Milwaukee for three consecutive games at the new downtown arena.

The first nationally televised game — one of 18 games that will air nationally — is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24 when the Bucks host the 76ers at Fiserv Forum on ESPN. The Bucks will play a total of 19 home games at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season, including seven home games on Friday, eight on Saturday and four on Sunday.

For the first time in four decades, the Milwaukee Bucks will play on Christmas Day. They’ll travel to New York to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The matchup tips off at 11 a.m. Eastern time, and will air in ESPN.

