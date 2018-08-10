Police: Dispute leads to triple shooting near 26th and Capitol, 1 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that resulted in two men, ages 47 and 48, receiving non-life threatening gunshot injures and one victim, a 41-year-old man, being fatally shot.

The incident occurred near 26th Street and Capitol Drive around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

According to police, the preliminary investigation reveals that an exchange of gunfire erupted because of an on-going dispute.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 41-year-old victim collapsed and died on the scene after being shot.

After being shot, both the 47 and 48-year-old victims were driven to a local hospital -- where they were treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

The investigation is on-going and a person of interest is being sought.