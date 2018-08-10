Police officer accused of sexually abusing 2 underage girls; additional victims sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITTIER, Calif. -- A Whittier, California police officer was charged Thursday with molesting two girls, ages 12 and 15, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Francisco Igros, 54, is facing two counts of penetration of a minor and four counts of lewd acts with a child, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Igros, who also goes by Frank, was being held on $1 million bond, officials said. He worked for the Police Department since 1995, Sgt. Sam Reed said.

The officer became the subject of investigation after detectives from the sheriff's patrol station in Rancho Cucamonga — where Igros lives — were contacted by Whittier police about the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, the Sheriff's Department said.

Igros was identified as a suspect after sheriff's detectives interviewed the victim and her mother about the assault, which occurred Rancho Cucamonga in April.

Their investigation also led officials to determine there was a second victim.

That girl, 15 years old, was also located and interviewed. She was molested in Ontario, authorities said.

Detectives did not say how Igros knew or met the alleged victims.

Igros was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, inmate records show. Authorities did not make the investigation public until Thursday, when the officer was charged.

Lora Nagy, a 41-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman, was also arrested and is accused of knowing about the abuse without reporting it. She faces one count of child endangerment and was being held on $50,000 bail, the Sheriff's Department said. Nagy was arrested Thursday.

Officials did not provide information on the relationship between Nagy and Igros. However, neighbors told KTLA they were a couple.

The two lived in a home in Ontario with Nagy's daughters and their shared toddler before moving to house in Rancho Cucamonga, the neighbors said.