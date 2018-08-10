Road closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
Monday, August 13 - Wednesday, August 15 (MAP #1)
- Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for downspout work - 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 16 (MAP #2)
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for DMS Installation - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.
I-41/894 Resurfacing Project
Monday, August 13 thru Thursday, August 16 (MAP #3)
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for paving - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Ryan Road Project Girder Setting (MAP #4)
Monday, August 13
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 South 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Westbound Ryan Road Closure at 13th Street 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.
- Eastbound Ryan Road Closure at 20th St. 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 14 (MAP #5)
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 North 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- I-94 South Exit Ramp to Ryan Road 9:30 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.
- Westbound Ryan Road Closure at 13th St. 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.
- Eastbound Ryan Road Closure at 20th St. 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.