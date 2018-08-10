Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 73-year-old New London man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old New London Joseph Swinford of New London. He was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 9 around 11 a.m. at a Walmart in Ironwood, Michigan.

He was at a camp near Hurley, WI, and left to go to Walmart in Ironwood, MI, where he was seen. He has not returned. He lives in New London, WI.

Swinford is described as male, white, weighing 175 pounds, 5’10” tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt with camo sleeves.

Swinford is driving a Red 2007 Chevy Silverado Truck with the Wisconsin license plate GP8964 and a Vietnam Vet Stickers in back window.

If you have information about where Swinford could be, you’re urged to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-561-3800.