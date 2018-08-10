× Wisconsin DATCP warns of IRS scam calls demanding money, threatening arrest

MADISON — A surge in IRS scam calls has been reported Friday, Aug. 10 — threatening arrest within 24 hours if the recipient doesn’t make immediate payment for phony taxes. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning those who receive the call to hang up.

According to the DATCP, this is a “standard IRS impostor scam” however the threats are more aggressive. DATCP says sometimes the scammer will threaten the recipient with just a 30 minute window to pay.

According to DATCP, the IRS will never call you and threaten arrest for back taxes.

If you receive a similar call and need guidance, contact law enforcement’s non-emergency number or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or datcphotline@wi.gov.